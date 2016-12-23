Abe to reaffirm ties with US at Pearl Harbor visit

Reuters, TOKYO

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe wants to use next week’s visit to Pearl Harbor to send a message that the alliance between former foes Japan and the US is firm and vital in an uncertain region.

Abe’s Tuesday visit with US President Barack Obama comes 75 years after the attack that thrust the US into World War II — and less than four weeks before US president-elect Donald Trump becomes president.

When Obama in May made a historic visit to Hiroshima, target of the world’s first atomic bombing, candidate Trump tweeted: “Does President Obama ever discuss the sneak attack on Pearl Harbor while he’s in Japan? Thousands of American lives lost.”

“Not just Abe, but the whole foreign policy community in Japan, is desperate to send a message not just to the world, but to [US] president-elect Trump, that the US-Japan alliance is strong and can only get stronger,” Sophia University professor Koichi Nakano said.

Before the Nov. 8 election, Trump triggered concern with comments — since denied — on Japan possibly acquiring nuclear arms, demands to pay more to host US forces or risk their withdrawal, and opposition to the US-led Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade pact.

Abe last month became the first world leader to meet Trump after the election. Following their hastily arranged meeting in New York, Abe called him a “trustworthy leader.

The weaker yen triggered by the billionaire property magnate’s election has given Japan’s economy a fillip by making exports cheaper. And Softbank Group founder Masayoshi Son has visited Trump to pledge a US$50 billion investment to create US jobs.

Still, many Americans and Japanese worry ties will fray.

A Gallup-Yomiuri Shimban poll this month showed 41 percent of Japanese think relations will worsen, while 40 percent in the US agreed, both up sharply from last year.

However, the two nations have largely put the war behind them and the alliance has tightened under Abe.

“Our position is that the war is long over and Japan and the United States are now the strongest of allies,” the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States said in a statement.

In contrast, the wartime legacy still plagues Japan’s relations with China and South Korea.

“If Abe is looking for a symbolic gesture, he must go to Nanjing and to [South] Korea to see ‘comfort women,’” said Andrew Horvat, a visiting professor at Josai International University.

He was referring to Japanese troops’ 1937 massacre of civilians in Nanjing and to women allegedly forced to work in Japanese wartime military brothels.

Abe will not apologize for the Japanese attack at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, that killed more than 2,000 US military personnel, a government spokesman has said, a step that would irk his conservative base.

Nor did Obama apologize for the US atomic bomb attacks on Hiroshima and Nagasaki that killed hundreds of thousands of civilians.

The Pearl Harbor visit will “express the value of reconcilation between Japan and the United States,” Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said this month.