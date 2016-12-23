Gun-toting group protects Roman remains in Libya

AFP, LEPTIS MAGNA, Libya

Ali Hribish stands by the Arch of Septimius Severus, which dominates Libya’s ancient city of Leptis Magna, brandishing letters of thanks for his efforts to protect the site.

The former electricity company employee in his 50s has become the Roman city’s unlikely savior, protecting it from looting and vandalism as chaos rocks the country following the 2011 downfall of former Libyan leader Muammar Qaddafi.

Despite having no background in archaeology, Hribish gathered a band of fighters who dedicated themselves to preserving the ancient Roman city, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

While others set up armed groups to protect banks and public buildings, “we immediately thought of Leptis Magna,” said Ashraf Mohammed, 33, one of the first fighters to join Hribish’s group.

“A bank can be rebuilt, but our monuments and our history are things we can’t replace,” he said.

The group of 20 young men, Kalashnikov rifles in hand, go on a routine patrol around the 50 hectare site.

They inspect the hippodrome, the basilica and the open-air theater that used to host about 15,000 spectators on its terraces, with a sublime view of the Mediterranean. Roman Emperor Septimius Severus, who was born in Leptis Magna and ruled Rome from 193 to 211 AD, favored his home town and turned it into one of the most beautiful cities in the empire.

He endowed it with splendid monuments, including a vast basilica more than 30m high, and renovated the thermal baths built during the reign of Hadrian (76-138 AD). The open-air pool is still intact to this day.

Hribish, who is from the nearby city of Khoms, fears for the site’s safety.

The Islamic State (IS) group, which destroyed priceless artifacts in Syria and Iraq, is still active in Libya, despite having been ousted from Sirte, their North African bastion.

However, “we are much more worried about looting and acts of vandalism,” Hribish told reporters, adding that he knows “every stone of the site.”

Hribish said he was “appalled” when the Islamic State group blew up UNESCO-listed Roman-era temples and looted ancient relics in Syria’s Palmyra.

However, he said that unlike the country’s other historical sites, “Leptis Magna has been protected from acts of looting and we are continuing to monitor it.”

“We will not allow IS or anyone else to touch it,” he said.

Last year his men discovered and defused a bomb weighing several kilograms in a cafe close to the site.

However, he said he doubts it was put there by the Islamic State, in a nation where multiple armed groups are struggling for power.

Muslim ideologues are not the only threat to the site, he said, with developer destroying part of the city of Cyrene, an ancient Greek and Roman city in eastern Libya, to build houses there.

“We have prevented acts like that here,” he said.

He said that he has blocked plans to build an unlicensed row of shops immediately next to the remains.

“At the start, we thought our mission would be a short-term thing. We expected a state would be built that could guarantee that the country’s archaeological sites would be protected,” he said.

Libya remains divided between rival governments and militias waging a bitter struggle for power.

Other inhabitants of the nearby town of Khoms have also mobilized to protect administrative buildings and banks from vandalism and looting.

Hribish said he supports the restoration of Libya’s monarchy, which was overthrown in the coup that brought Qaddafi to power in 1969.