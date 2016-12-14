Agencies

INDIA

Police arrest 12 at film fest

Twelve people have been arrested for not standing while the national anthem was being played at an international film festival, police said yesterday. The arrests on Monday follow a ruling by the Supreme Court last month that said the anthem must be played before every film screening in the country, accompanied by a visual of the national flag, and that audiences must stand. The court said the rule was aimed at instilling a sense of patriotism. The 12 people were arrested in two separate incidents at the film festival, said Anil Kumar, inspector of police in Thiruvananthapuram, state capital of Kerala, where the festival is being held. They were released on bail. Volunteers at the International Film Festival of Kerala complained to police that the 12 refused to stand, despite repeated requests, Kumar said.

AUSTRALIA

Davis gets 40-year sentence

A staff member at a nursing home was yesterday sentenced to 40 years in prison for murdering two residents and attempting to murder a third with insulin injections. Garry Steven Davis, 29, was in September convicted by the New South Wales Supreme Court of injecting Gwen Fowler, 83; Ryan Kelly, 80; and Audrey Manuel, 91, at the SummitCare nursing home in Wallsend in October 2013. Manuel survived the injection, but died later of unrelated causes. Justice Robert Allan Hulme yesterday ordered Davis to serve at least 30 years of the 40-year sentence before he can be considered for parole. Hulme said there was no reasonable doubt that Davis injected each victim with an intention to kill, but that his motive remained a mystery. Davis had told police his victims were “not problem residents” and that they were “easy to look after.” Davis’ lawyer, Mark Ramsland, said his client would appeal the convictions.

VENEZUELA

Colombian border sealed

President Nicolas Maduro on Monday ordered the border with Colombia sealed for 72 hours, accusing US-backed “mafias” of conspiring to destabilize his nation’s economy by hoarding bank notes. “I have taken the decision to close the border with Colombia for 72 hours,” he said in a nationally televised address, calling it a “hard,” but “inevitable” choice. The closure came a day after Maduro signed an emergency decree removing Venezuela’s largest bank note, the 100 bolivar bill, from circulation because of what he called a Washington-sponsored plot against his nation’s troubled economy. Maduro said an investigation had found that billions of bolivars, in bills of 100, were stashed away by international mafias, mainly in Colombian cities, but also in Brazil. He said the nation was the victim of a plot to “destabilize” the economy led by a group “contracted by the US Department of the Treasury.” Maduro said authorities had seized 64 million bolivars (US$96,000) from people trying to sneak them back into the nation.

UNITED STATES

Shot UAE man unarmed

Authorities say a United Arab Emirates citizen who fled after causing a crash on the Ohio Turnpike and was fatally shot by police was unarmed. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation confirmed on Monday that the only weapon found at the scene was the Hudson police officer’s gun. Authorities say Officer Ryan Doran shot 26-year-old Saif Nasser Mubarak Alameri in the head during a struggle in a wooded area near the turnpike on Dec. 4. Alameri was a law student at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland. His death has been ruled a homicide and Doran has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.