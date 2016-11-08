Forget the TV: How to follow US election day online

AP, NEW YORK

TVs are so last century. Media outlets are using Facebook Live, Snapchat, YouTube and other tools to offer live coverage of election day in ways not possible four years ago.

It is a fitting close to an election season that has played out on Twitter and Facebook as much as it has on the nightly news, with debates live-streamed online and candidates barbing on social media.

Here is your online guide for today. All times are Eastern:

Unless you are one of the millions of Americans who have already voted, it is a good idea to find out where to cast your ballot.

Googling “how to vote” would take you to localized results that include the times the polls are open and any requirements such as an ID. You can also enter your address to locate your polling place.

Facebook’s elections tool show you what is on your ballot and where various candidates stand on key issues.

The information comes from the nonpartisan group Center for Technology and Civic Life, which also generates some of the data for Google searches such as “what’s on my ballot.”

To get started, go to www.facebook.com/elections/yourplan (you need a Facebook account).

Snapchat users are to be able to see “live stories” on the app — showing people at the polls, election results, acceptance and concession speeches and election night celebrations.

In the US, users will be able to see overlays that they can add to their snaps.

NowThis, a news outlet aimed at millennials, is to have video coverage on its Facebook channel.

Comedian Jordan Carlos is to host the stream, called No Sleep til POTUS.

CNN is to have live coverage with reporters in battleground states, as well as drone shots of voting locations and international reaction throughout the day. Each hour from 9am to 6pm is to be streamed from a different location.

After 6pm, the network is to continue Facebook Live streams from various locations, including watch parties and, again, battleground states.

The Washington Post is planning live programming on its Facebook page beginning at 7pm. The show is to include commentary and updates from Post reporters, including those at campaign headquarters for both Republican US presidential candidate Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Hillary Rodham Clinton.

The New York Times is also to stream election coverage on its Facebook page, beginning at 4:30pm, from locations such as polling stations, college campuses and election viewing parties.

Other news outlets with live streaming plans include Univision, PBS NewsHour, the Daily Caller, ABC News and Vox.

Twitter is partnering with BuzzFeed News for a live stream from BuzzFeed’s New York headquarters. The stream is to begin at 6pm.

Twitter said segments will include critiques of traditional news outlets and how they are covering the election, as well as live reports from BuzzFeed journalists at various locations throughout the US and elsewhere.

Go to http://election.twitter.com. You do not need an account.