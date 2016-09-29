Clinton team cheers, Trump digs in

AP, RALEIGH, North Carolina

A defensive Donald Trump gave Hillary Rodham Clinton plenty of fresh material for the next phase of her presidential campaign on Tuesday, choosing to publicly reopen some of her most damaging attacks.

The day after his first election debate, US Republican presidential candidate Trump blamed the moderator and a bad microphone, and said he was holding back to avoid embarrassing US Democratic presidential candidate Clinton. Next time, he threatened, he might get more personal and make a bigger political issue of former US president Bill Clinton’s marital infidelities.

Things are already getting personal. On Monday night, Trump brushed off Hillary Clinton’s debate claim that he had once shamed a former Miss Universe winner for her weight, but then he dug deeper the next day — extending the controversy over what was one of his most negative debate night moments.

“She gained a massive amount of weight. It was a real problem. We had a real problem,” Trump told Fox and Friends about Alicia Machado, the 1996 winner of the pageant he once owned.

The comments were reminiscent of previous times when Trump has attacked private citizens in deeply personal terms.

Earlier this month, he was interrupted by the pastor of a traditionally African-American church in Flint, Michigan, after breaking his agreement not to be political in his remarks. Though Trump abided by her wishes, he went after her the next morning on TV, saying she was “a nervous mess” and that he thought “something was up.”

In July, Trump assailed the parents of Humayun Khan, a Muslim US soldier who was killed in Iraq in 2004, after the young man’s father spoke out against the Republican at the Democratic National Convention.

“I watched her very carefully and I was also holding back,” Trump said of Hillary Clinton, reflecting on the debate at an evening rally on Tuesday in Melbourne, Florida. “I didn’t want to do anything to embarrass her.”

It is unclear whether a Trump attack on Bill Clinton’s infidelities would help or hurt his appeal, but Trump’s latest comments about Machado were striking in that they came just as he was working to broaden his appeal among minority voters and women — key demographic groups he is struggling to win.

Democratic aides on Tuesday acknowledged they had laid a trap for Trump.

“He seemed unable to handle that big stage,” Hillary Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta said. “By the end, with kind of snorting and the water gulping and leaning on the lectern that he just seemed really out of gas.”

Hillary Clinton interrupted a discussion of foreign policy in the final moments of the debate to remind viewers that Trump had called Machado “Miss Piggy” and “Miss Housekeeping.”

A video featuring Machado, a Hillary Clinton supporter, was released less than two hours after the debate finished.

Aiming to capitalize on Trump’s renewed focus on a woman’s weight, Hillary Clinton’s campaign also dispatched Machado to tell reporters how she spent years struggling with eating disorders after being humiliated publicly by Trump.

“I never imagined then, 20 years later I would be in this position, I would be in this moment, like, watching this guy again doing stupid things and stupid comments,” Machado said. “It’s really a bad dream for me.”

Both campaigns knew the first debate, watched by about 80 million people, could mark a turning point six weeks before the election with Trump and Hillary Clinton locked in an exceedingly close race.