National Chi Nan University (NCNU) researchers have helped water bamboo farmers in Nantou County cut electricity costs by 80 percent and reduce light pollution by replacing farmers’ sodium lamps with LED ones.
There are up to 1,800 hectares of water bamboo farms in the county’s Puli Township (埔里), which supply nearly 90 percent of the nation’s demand for the crop.
While water bamboo is usually grown from April to October every year, farmers use lighting at night to boost crop yields, but the sodium lights they used emitted a harsh glare, affecting nearby residents and traffic safety.
Photo courtesy of National Chi Nan University
Farmers paid electricity fees of NT$6,823 every two months for the sodium lights to illuminate farms covering 1,357.8m2, NCNU College of Science and Technology dean Tsai Yung-pin (蔡勇斌) said on Wednesday.
Tsai led a team in a smart farming and social responsibility project funded by the Ministry of Science and Technology, which began with water bamboo farms in the township’s Fangli Borough (房里).
After switching to LED lights optimized by NCNU researchers, the farmers’ electricity bills fell to NT$1,199, or savings of more than 80 percent, he said.
The amount of water bamboo produced under the two lighting methods was similar at 1,200kg to 1,300kg, while LED devices, emitting softer purple light, mostly reduced light pollution, he said.
The team detailed their findings in a paper published in the journal Applied Sciences last month, with the journal’s cover featuring an image of water bamboo farms bathed in purple light.
The team is to extend the research to farms in Jhuge Borough (珠格) this year, hoping to determine how many LED lamps are needed for farms covering up to 0.5 hectares, Department of Civil Engineering chairman Chen Ku-fan (陳谷汎) said.
While an LED lamp costs NT$3,500, which is more expensive than a NT$2,000 sodium lamp, the former is more durable and energy-efficient in the long run, NCNU Department of Applied Chemistry chairman Kuo Ming-yu (郭明裕) said.
Kuo advised the Council of Agriculture to consider adding such LED lamps to its funding list for agricultural materials and equipment to help alleviate the financial burden on farmers.
He aims to improve the LED lights to make their direction adjustable and allow the light to be more evenly distributed over broader areas, Kuo added.
NO CLUSTERS: Taiwan, which will always need to stop diseases from other nations, has done a good job of containing the coronavirus, Vice President Chen Chien-jen said Confirmed cases of COVID-19 are only the tip of the iceberg, as some patients only exhibit mild or no symptoms, Vice President Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) said yesterday, when sharing responses given in an interview with Japanese media. Chen yesterday wrote on Facebook that he received interview questions on Wednesday at the Presidential Office Building in Taipei from the Japanese-language Sankei News about Taiwan’s experience in dealing with COVID-19, the nation’s push for participation in the WHO and his reaction to China’s response to the virus. Taiwan has done a good job of containing the virus, said Chen, an epidemiologist by
DRIVERLESS: Autonomous vehicles are a solution to a shortage of nighttime bus drivers, officials said, with tests being conducted on Xinyi’s dedicated bus lanes The Taipei Department of Transportation yesterday announced that it would start road tests for autonomous buses in May and allow city residents to take part in the trial services beginning in September. The city government is looking to automated buses as a solution to the shortage of nighttime public vehicle drivers, officials from the transportation and information technology departments told a news conference. Following the signing of a letter of intent between the city government and Turing Drive Co last year, the company submitted to the Ministry of Economic Affairs its “trial project for uncrewed vehicles with innovative technology.” The ministry on
Chinese People’s Liberation Army Air Force aircraft on Friday afternoon flew over the sea southwest of Taiwan, the Ministry of National Defense said. An unspecified number of Chinese H-6 bombers at about 4pm flew over the region before entering the Bashi Channel between Taiwan and the Philippines, the ministry said in a statement. Soon after entering the Bashi Channel, the bombers returned to an unspecified base through the same route, the ministry said. The ministry said that it monitored the flights closely with its advanced joint surveillance system, and reported no irregular action from the aircraft. China has carried out an increasing number of
MORE WORK TO DO: The database only includes information on cases taken to court and does not include details of other victims who were executed without trial Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) presided over 3,195 military court cases during the White Terror era, the most on record, the Transitional Justice Commission said yesterday as the Taiwan Transitional Justice Database went online. The database has records and photographs of victims of political persecution during the White Terror era, as well as the names and ranks of perpetrators, in the hope of enlightening the public about how such trials were conducted, the commission said. It allows analysis using certain subsets of data, such as ethnicity, gender, place of residence and charge, it said. Then-chief of general staff Chou Chih-jou (周至柔) presided over 2,506 cases,