Virus Outbreak: Institute boosts production of experimental drug

By Lo Chi / Staff reporter, with CNA

The National Health Research Institutes’ (NHRI) Institute of Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Research yesterday announced that it has synthesized more than 1g of remdesivir, an experimental medication that has shown promise in fighting COVID-19.

The news came after the institutes on Thursday last week said that it had synthesized more than 1 milligram of remdesivir at 97 percent purity.

The government-run nonprofit yesterday said that its researchers were able to boost production to a level of grams within five days, well ahead of the originally planned schedule of two weeks.

NHRI president Liang Kung-yee (梁賡義) said that the experimental drug came to be regarded as a potential treatment for COVID-19 after the first person confirmed to have been infected with the virus in the US recovered after taking remdesivir.

After learning about the treatment, the NHRI on Feb. 5 mobilized its researchers and began efforts to synthesize the drug, he said.

Remdesivir is a novel antiviral drug developed by Gilead Sciences, a research-based US biopharmaceutical company, as a treatment for Ebola and Marburg viral infections.

Academic Sinica’s Institute of Chemistry on Friday last week also announced that its research team had synthesized more than 100 milligrams of remdesivir at 97 percent purity in two weeks.