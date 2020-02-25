Virus Outbreak: CECC clarifies medical staff travel ban

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday said that medical personnel are only banned from traveling to China, Hong Kong and Macau, after its announcement on Sunday that they would be banned from traveling abroad sparked complaints.

Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), head of the center, told a news conference on Sunday that all medical personnel would be banned from traveling abroad to ensure there is sufficient medical personnel in Taiwan in the fight against COVID-19.

The policy aims to prevent medical personnel from being placed under a mandatory 14-day home quarantine when they return home, he said, adding that they would need to gain approval if they need to travel abroad for special reasons.

However, Department of Medical Affairs Director-General Shih Chung-liang (石崇良) yesterday said that the policy is mainly aimed at front-line medical personnel who are treating patients.

“They will be strictly banned from going to China, Hong Kong and Macau, and they should gain prior approval before traveling to countries for which the CECC has issued a level 1 or level 2 travel notice for COVID-19, including Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Thailand, Italy and Iran,” he said.

Travel to other countries is allowed, he added.

Sunday’s announcement drew complaints from medical personnel, who questioned the legitimacy and applicability of the policy.

The National Taiwan University Hospital Union and the Taipei Doctors’ Union issued a joint statement saying that medical personnel might be willing to cooperate with the CECC’s orders, but the center should have discussed the issue with them first.

They urged the center to explain the details of the regulation and any supplementary measures, as well as provide complementary measures to compensate those who have already made travel plans for any ensuing losses.

“Medical personnel’s labor rights during the outbreak period cannot be protected only by saying: ‘Thank you for the hard work,’” the statement said. “We believe that the government does not want to treat medical personnel as tissue paper.”

The Chia-yi Christian Hospital Labor Union also issued a statement, saying that the CECC’s policy violates human rights by limiting medical workers’ freedom of movement, and listing seven suggestions and seven questions for the center.

Physicians are obliged to follow directions from competent authorities or command centers in the event of a natural disaster, political or military coup, or when epidemic prevention efforts are under way, Shih said, citing Article 24 of the Physicians Act (醫師法).

However, the policy is a general guideline and hopefully all medical personnel would cooperate to maintain sufficient medical capacity to fight a possible COVID-19 outbreak in the nation, he said.

Medical personnel who have gained approval to travel to countries with a level 1 or level 2 travel notice should practice self-health management after they return home, he added.

A meeting would be held with hospital managements to discuss the policy guidelines, including supplementary measures, the implementation period and compensation measures, Shih said.

Meanwhile, some physicians took to Facebook to voice their support for the policy, but some expressed doubts.

Chung Shan Medical University Hospital Pediatric Emergency department director Hsieh Tsung-hsueh (謝宗學) wrote that he understands the reasons behind the policy, but it was difficult to accept being treated as “strategic material.”