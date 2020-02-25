Taichung issues tenders for huge stadium project

By Su meng-chuan and Dennis Xie / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Taichung City Government on Sunday said it has issued public tenders for a procurement project for the Taichung Arena, a multi-purpose domed stadium to be built in the city’s Beitun District (北屯), and that it aims to begin construction in 2022 and complete it by 2026.

Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen (盧秀燕) pledged to begin construction, which has long been delayed, in her term.

The stadium — which is to cover 69,600m2 and accommodate 15,500 people — would be built in line with international standards to host sports events such as basketball, volleyball, badminton, futsal and combat sports, the Taichung Housing Development Department said.

The stadium would also host cultural events and concerts, too, it added.

To select the best design and planning team for the NT$6.5 billion (US$213,3 million) project, two public briefing sessions on the tender process were held in Taichung and Taipei last month, the department said.

The tender process would begin with a first-round document review, after which five bidders would be selected to enter the second-round evaluation to decide the winner of the contract, it said, adding that the other four bidders would be compensated for reaching the second round.

The composition of the bidding team must comply with the Building Act (建築法), and bidders must be represented by practicing architecture firms in Taiwan, but incorporating foreign suppliers in the team is encouraged, the department said.

The online applications are open until March. 31, it added.

The land reserved for the project is near the Taichung Intercontinental Baseball Stadium.

It is called Wenchunghsiao 6 (文中小6) and is encircled by Huanchung Road, Chungte Road, Chungte 19th Road and Sungchu Road.