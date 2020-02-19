Virus Outbreak: Airlines cancel Southeast Asia flights over outbreak

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

Several airlines have canceled flights to and from Southeast Asian nations amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Singapore Airlines on Monday announced that it would cancel a total of 28 flights between Singapore and Taipei from Monday next week to May 8.

They include its SQ878/SQ879 flights on Monday next week, March 8 and March 10, and the SQ876/SQ877 flights on March 31.

Its SQ878/SQ879 flights would also be canceled on April 12, from April 14 to April 29, on May 1 and from May 3 to May 8.

Starlux Airlines, which launched flight services on Jan. 23, yesterday announced that it would cancel its JX1701/JX1702 flights between Taipei and Da Nang, Vietnam, from Monday next week to March 31, but its JX701/JX702 flights between Taipei and Da Nang would continue to run daily.

The airline usually offers one flight to Penang, Malyasia, and one flight to Da Nang daily.

Affected passengers can change their tickets or ask for a refund, the airline said.

VietJet Air announced that its flights to Ho Chi Minh City departing from Taipei, Taichung, Tainan and Kaohsiung would be subject to adjustments from today to Feb. 29.

Its VJ867/VJ866 flights between Taipei and Can Tho, Vietnam, would be canceled from today to March 28. Its VJ943/VJ942 flights between Taipei and Hanoi are to be canceled on Friday and Saturday, as well as on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday next week, the airline said.

Vietnamese airline Bamboo Airways said it would cancel flights between Taipei and Hanoi on March 9, March 16, March 23 and March 30.

EVA Airways and China Airlines have also announced that they plan to cancel flights between Taipei and Singapore.

EVA said that it would cancel its BR225/BR226 flights from March 2 to March 4, March 18 to March 19 and on March 24, as well as its BR215/BR216 flights from March 5 to March 12, March 16 to March 17, on March 23, March 25 to March 26 and on March 31.

China Airlines said that it would cancel flights from March 3 to March 6 and on March 8.

In related news, Japan Airlines announced yesterday that it would cancel its JL815/JL814 flights between Taipei and Osaka from March 5 to March 23, except JL815 flights on March 8 and March 19, and JL814 flights on March 9 and March 20.