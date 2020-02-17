US reveals warship that transited Taiwan Strait

Staff writer, with CNA

The US warship that sailed through the Taiwan Strait on Saturday was likely the USS Chancellorsville.

“The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville CG-62 conducts normal underway operations transiting from the East China Sea to the South China Sea,” the US Seventh Fleet said on Facebook late on Saturday.

The post has four photographs showing the warship and its crew.

However, it did not specify when the transit was made and if it was made via the Strait.

The information was made public after the Ministry of National Defense said on Saturday that a US warship sailed through the Strait earlier that day, but did not identify the vessel.

It was the second time this year that a US warship has sailed through the Strait.

The first was on Jan. 17, when the guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh made a similar journey, information from the ministry showed.

The few days have seen a comparatively high level of military activity around the nation.

On Feb. 9 and Monday last week, Chinese J-11 fighters, KJ-500 early warning aircraft and H-6 bombers flew over the Bashi Channel south of Taiwan and into the western Pacific Ocean, before returning to their bases via the Miyako Strait to the northeast of Taiwan, the ministry said.

On Monday, a number of Chinese planes briefly crossed the Taiwan Strait median line and entered Taiwan’s airspace, but retreated to the western side of the line after Taiwan scrambled F-16s and other military aircraft and issued radio warnings, the ministry said.

The US on Wednesday dispatched two B-52 Stratofortress bombers on southward flights off Taiwan’s east coast, while a MJ-130J Commando II multi-mission combat transport plane flew over the Strait, also heading south, it said.