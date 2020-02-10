City offers subsidy for pet owners to neuter animals

By Liu Pei-fen / Staff reporter

The New Taipei City Government on Jan. 20 started to offer subsidies to residents who want to have their pets neutered, which it said is required by law and can help prevent some reproductive system disorders common in older animals.

The Animal Protection and Health Inspection Office is offering a subsidy of NT$600 for neutering a male dog or cat and NT$1,200 for spaying a female dog or cat, the office said, adding that last year it received subsidy applications for 2,163 cats and dogs.

Pet owners can visit the office’s Web site to find veterinary clinics contracted by the city government and fill in application forms for surgery, the office said.

However, the pets must be microchipped and registered to be eligible for the subsidy, it added.

People who do not have their pets neutered could face a fine of NT$50,000 to NT$250,000 for breaching the Animal Protection Act (動物保護法), the office said.

The office has a limited budget for the subsidy program and the conclusion of this year’s subsidies would be announced on its Web site, it said.

Regarding some pet owners’ concern that undergoing sterilization might affect the animals’ daily activities, the office said that the procedure does not cause much inconvenience to animals, and instead helps them avoid reproductive system diseases.

Older animals are more likely to develop breast cancer, testicular cancer, prostatic hyperplasia or perianal gland tumors, in addition to other chronic diseases, and they also face higher surgical risks, it said.

Female dogs and cats that are not spayed might develop uterine infections, which could be deadly, the office said, advising pet owners to have their pets neutered when they are young.

Disease prevention is better than treatment, office Director Chen Yuan-chuan (陳淵泉) said, urging pet owners to apply for the subsidy as soon as possible.

People whose pets cannot undergo surgery due to certain reasons should file an application with the office to avoid a fine, he said.