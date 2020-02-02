FEATURE: Former NCC officials discuss pitfalls of first 5G auction

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

Although the nation’s first 5G auction will not be concluded until its second phase ends on Feb. 21, the bids generated in the first phase of the auction — NT$138.08 billion (US$4.56 billion) in total — have sparked concerns about the future of the nation’s telecommunications industry and whether 5G services can be made available at an affordable price.

Bids quickly surged to NT$26.77 billion when the auction began on Dec. 10 and rose rapidly, prompting some industry observers to call the bidding process “a train that went completely out of control.”

The situation failed to improve even after the National Communications Commission (NCC), the agency in charge of the auction, on multiple occasions implored the five participating telecoms to stay “calm and rational.”

The Executive Yuan did not help the situation by announcing that it was considering launching a second 5G auction earlier than scheduled.

The bidding war could have raged on after the Lunar New Year holiday if it were not for Asia Pacific Telecom withdrawing from bidding on bandwidth in the most coveted 3.5 gigahertz (GHz) band.

Bids in the first phase auction not only exceeded the Legislative Yuan’s budget goal of NT$44 billion, but also surpassed the amount accumulated in the nation’s first 4G auction in 2013 — NT$118.65 billion.

A former commission official, who was involved in the 4G auctions and asked not to be identified, said that the result could have been predicted soon after the rules governing the 5G auction were made public.

“There was 270 megahertz [MHz] of bandwidth in the 3.5GHz frequency band up for grabs, and the maximum bandwidth that each telecom can buy is capped at 100MHz,” he said. “The bidding was fierce because there was simply not enough bandwidth for the three dominant telecom carriers. If two of them asked for 100MHz, the third would be left with only 70MHz, which would not be enough to offer a quality 5G service.”

Another reason was the commission’s decision to change the rules of the auction, he said.

The rules had previously stipulated that telecoms that failed to secure any part of the spectrum through the auction could still form partnerships with those who did, to offer a 5G service together.

However, the commission decided to change the rules by prohibiting those who did not participate in the auction from being a 5G service carrier.

“The change forced small telecoms to join the auction as well, which in turn boosted the bids,” he said.

“The NCC should take full responsibility for the whirlwind it caused, with the seed being sown the minute it set the rules,” he said. “This government is only interested in milking these large telecoms dry so that it can use the money collected from the auction and spend it on welfare programs.”

The former NCC official also criticized the Executive Yuan’s plan to launch a second auction sooner than expected.

This would place an additional financial burden on telecoms, given that they have spent more than NT$130 billion on the first 5G auction and have yet to fully recover the costs of building and managing 4G system, he said.

The NCC has tried to placate the public by saying that it would implement “administrative measures” to make sure that 5G service fees are affordable.

“What the NCC is trying to say is that telecoms should not expect to charge consumers high fees even after they have spent so much money bidding on the spectrum,” the official said. “It is a scare tactic.”