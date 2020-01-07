Since fines for bringing in pork products from countries affected by African swine fever were increased on Dec. 18, 2018, the government has fined inbound travelers about US$4.5 million.
As of Sunday last week, 678 people had been fined the increased penalty of NT$200,000 (US$6,642) for contravening the ban, figures from the Central Emergency Operation Center for African Swine Fever showed.
The pork products came mainly from China (589 cases), Vietnam (56 cases), South Korea (21 cases) and the Philippines (12 cases), the center said.
Photo: Chu Pei-hsiung, Taipei Times
Of the 678 perpetrators, 354 were Chinese and 233 were Taiwanese. Among the others fined were 32 Vietnamese, 12 Koreans and 11 Filipinos.
Swine fever outbreaks in Asia have shown no signs of abating and to date 11 Asian countries or territories have reported outbreaks since August 2018 when the virus was first identified in Asia, the center said.
Between Aug. 27, 2018, and Thursday last week, 216 of a total of 2,844 samples of pork products that were illegally brought into Taiwan and dumped tested positive for the disease, the center said, adding that 167 were from China and 49 from Vietnam.
First-time offenders illegally importing meat products into Taiwan from areas affected by the virus within the past three years are fined NT$200,000, with the penalty increasing to NT$1 million for repeat offenders, the center said.
Fines are imposed even for snacks such as pork jerky.
First-time foreign offenders who do not pay the fine can be denied entry into Taiwan, the center said.
The EU on Thursday announced that it had received surgical masks donated by Taiwan and thanked Taiwan for its “gesture of solidarity” in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. “In these difficult times, international cooperation is crucial. We highly appreciate Taiwan’s gesture of solidarity with its donation of medical masks to the European Union,” EU Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic said in a press release. One million of the masks, which were a direct donation, are being transferred to Spain and Italy, while the remaining masks are being delivered through bilateral channels to other EU member states, Lenarcic said. On April 1,
LINK TO TAIWAN: US authorities denied the company permission to use a direct connection between the US and Hong Kong, due to a significant risk to security The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Wednesday approved Google’s request to use part of a US-Asia undersea telecommunications network that is to take data to and from Taiwan under the Pacific Ocean. Google agreed to operate the Pacific Light Cable Network System link between the US and Taiwan, but was not authorized to use the US-Hong Kong section. The US Department of Justice on Wednesday urged the FCC to give Google owner Alphabet Inc permission to start using the connection between Los Angeles and Yilan County’s Toucheng Township (頭城). However, the justice department rejected use of the connection between the US and
FREQUENT FLYERS: Yesterday was the sixth time this year that Chinese military aircraft had been seen operating in airspace near Taiwan A US military reconnaissance aircraft yesterday reportedly flew near Taiwan’s southern airspace, the same day the Ministry of National Defense confirmed that Chinese military aircraft had been seen southwest of the nation. A US RC-135U Combat Sent was operating in the South China Sea, a flight chart posted on Twitter yesterday morning by military flight tracker Aircraft Spots showed. Ministry spokesman Major General Shih Shun-wen (史順文) said that the armed forces are closely monitoring the nation’s surrounding waters and airspace, but did not confirm the aircraft’s movements. Charts released by Aircraft Spots and Taiwan’s own records show that the latest mission sortie was
Chunghwa Post yesterday reminded the public that while Taiwanese are now allowed to send masks to first and second-degree relatives overseas, export permits are needed to do so, and many nations have temporarily stopped accepting mail from Taiwan. The company said that 111 nations or territories around the world are not accepting mail from Taiwan due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, the United Arab Emirates, Greece and Hawaii, but international express service providers such as FedEx Corp, United Parcel Service (UPS) and DHL International can still handle such deliveries. FedEx’s Web site states