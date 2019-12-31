2020 Elections: Filmmaker Wu stumps for Tsai

By William Hetherington / Staff writer, with CNA

President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) campaign office yesterday released a promotional video in which film director Wu Nien-jen (吳念真) urged voters to protect the nation’s democracy.

Titled “Protect Our Future” (守護咱的未來), the ad depicts people at work in different parts of the nation as Wu talks about the nation’s struggle to achieve the democracy it enjoys today.

“Protect the next generation, protect our future,” Wu says at the end of the video.

Wu helped to plan the content of the ad, office spokesman Chuang Jui-hsiung (莊瑞雄) said, adding that the video depicts people working in all types of industries, who are all equally worthy of respect.

“When you are living your life and working hard, you are not dreaming in vain or thinking only about earning a fortune,” Wu says in the video.

Instead, you have other thoughts and ideas, which thanks to the nation’s hard-won democracy you are able to freely express, he says.

In related news, the office said that Tsai would be stumping across the nation every day from Thursday until Jan. 10, starting in Pingtung and working northward.

Tsai plans to hold campaign events in Kaohsiung, New Taipei City and Taipei on Jan. 10, it said.