Academics urge caution over anti-infiltration bill

By Wu Shu-wei and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) administration should exercise caution in its handling of a proposed anti-infiltration bill, academics said yesterday, adding that such legislation should not be hastily implemented, considering the maturity of Taiwan’s democracy.

“While the president has said that there is room for discussion regarding the bill, there really is not,” Tamkang University Institute of International Affairs and Strategic Studies associate professor Li Da-jung (李大中) said at the seminar hosted by the Association of Strategic Foresight in Taipei.

The definition for “infiltration” could vary significantly and might be interpreted in various ways, which could usher in a chilling effect and undermine protection for human rights, he said.

Such legislation is detrimental not only to cross-strait relations, but also to human rights, he added.

“At this point in our democracy, this kind of law should not be hastily implemented, as it would only lead to further polarization of the public,” Li said.

The US has yet to make its opinion on the bill known, because it is still being reviewed, but that does not mean that its passage would strengthen US-Taiwan relations and mutual trust, National Chengchi University Department of Diplomacy associate professor Lu Yeh-chung (盧業中) said.

“On the topic of the bill, McCarthyism and its resultant effects must also be considered,” Lu said, adding that whether the bill would truly be able to protect democracy and freedom of speech should be further debated.

Separately, the Legislative Yuan issued a notice to convene all legislative caucuses at 2pm today to review matters pertaining to the bill.

Officials from the Ministry of the Interior, the Mainland Affairs Council, the Central Election Commission, the Ministry of Justice and the National Security Bureau have been invited to the meeting.

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) caucus whip Ker Chien-ming (柯建銘) said on Facebook that he hoped the caucuses could rationally debate the issue.

The DPP’s version of the bill has been amended three times, in accordance with public opinion, showing that the party cares about what the public thinks, DPP Legislator Wang Ting-yu (王定宇) said.

On the other hand, the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) has refused to discuss the issue since the DPP broached the subject on May 31, Wang said, adding that it was the KMT that has shut down channels of communication.

The bill clearly defines contraventions as accepting money from foreign or enemy forces; campaigning, holding a referendum or lobbying for them; and disrupting gatherings or processions on their behalf, he said.

The KMT, as a mature political party, should resume negotiations and read the draft legislation, instead of being afraid over nothing, he added.