Spy Allegations: KMT slams anti-infiltration bill

By Ann Maxon / Staff reporter

The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) yesterday said that an anti-infiltration bill proposed by the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) would undermine the nation’s freedom and democracy.

The DPP has been using alleged Chinese spy William Wang Liqiang’s (王立強) account of Chinese espionage activities to promote the bill, despite there being many questions about his story, KMT Chairman Wu Den-yi (吳敦義) said during the KMT’s Central Standing Committee meeting.

If passed, the anti-infiltration bill would “bring back Dong Chang (東廠),” a Ming Dynasty secret police agency, and undermine democracy and freedom, Wu said.

Australian media on Saturday last week reported that Wang, a self-confessed former Chinese spy, has given Australia’s counterespionage agency inside intelligence on how Beijing conducts operations abroad.

Quoting Wang, reports said that he had helped funnel about 20 million yuan (US$2.85 million at the current exchange rate) of campaign donations to Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) for his mayoral campaign last year.

Han is the KMT’s presidential candidate.

Wang also said that China had paid various Taiwanese news networks to broadcast news designed to negatively affect the DPP ahead of the Jan. 11 elections.

The KMT caucus would strongly support the bill if it could improve national security and social stability, but so far those issues had not been handled properly, KMT caucus whip William Tseng (曾銘宗) said.

Despite the bill’s far-reaching implications, the DPP aims to push it through a second reading tomorrow without going through a proper committee review, he said, adding that the Executive Yuan did not even offer an alternative version.

Earlier yesterday, the KMT held a news conference at its headquarters when it accused the DPP of trying to railroad the bill.

The bill contains many articles that are “vague” and could easily be used to set up the party’s political enemies, legislator-at-large candidate Charles Chen (陳以信) said.

For example, one article would ban people from making political donations under the instruction or using funds offered by a foreign state or organization that is an enemy of, or in a military standoff with, Taiwan, he said.

Based on that definition, Japan, the Philippines, Vietnam or even the US could be considered a source of infiltration if they become involved in a “military standoff” with Taiwan over disputed waters, he said.

The bill would give the government excessive power and would encroach on human rights, especially those of Taiwanese working and studying in China, he said.

The nation has already improved its mechanisms against infiltration after the Legislative Yuan in May passed amendments to national security laws, legislator-at-large candidate Stacey Lee (李貴敏) said at the news conference.

While the DPP said that an anti-infiltration act is needed to complement the newly amended national security laws, it is unclear why that would be necessary, she said.