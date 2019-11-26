Tax scrapped for NT$4,000 invoice cash prize: ministry

Staff writer, with CNA

Starting from Thursday next week, the 20 percent lottery tax would no longer be collected from the NT$4,000 cash prize for the Unified Invoice Lottery, the Ministry of Finance announced yesterday.

However, the tax would still be collected from prizes of NT$10,000 and above, it said.

Prizes of NT$200 and NT$1,000 are already exempt.

Also, starting with yesterday’s draw for receipts from September and last month, a special prize of NT$500 has been added for digital receipts as part of efforts to promote the government’s electronic receipt service, the ministry said.

E-receipt holders can check the winning numbers by using the ministry’s e-tax portal or the “uniform lottery redemption service” mobile app, which the ministry launched in January for Apple and Android devices.

The ministry also announced the winning numbers for the September-October Unified Invoice Lottery.

The winning number for the NT$10 million (US$327,794) special prize is 41482012.

The prize must be claimed by March 5 next year.

The winning number for the NT$2 million grand prize is 58837976. Three numbers that qualify for the first prize of NT$200,000 are: 20379435, 47430762 and 36193504.

Holders of receipts that match the last seven digits of the first-prize numbers would win a cash prize of NT$40,000 and those with invoices that match the last six digits would win NT$10,000.

Other prizes are NT$4,000 for matching the last five digits of the first-prize numbers, NT$1,000 for matching the last four digits and NT$200 for matching the last three digits.

Two three-digit numbers are normally drawn to give people a chance to win NT$200, but a third number was added in yesterday’s draw. The winning combinations are: 693, 043 and 425.

The lottery is held to encourage people to ask for receipts at stores to make it harder for business owners to under-report their income and avoid paying income taxes.