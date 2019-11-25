2020 Elections: Psychiatrist urges caution on ‘election stress syndrome’

By Cheng Ming-hsiang and Dennis Xie / Staff reporter, with staff writer

As the Jan. 11 elections approach, people should be on the lookout for “election stress syndrome,” a psychiatrist said.

Huang Chao (黃照), a doctor at Wei Gong Memorial Hospital in Miaoli County’s Toufen City (頭份), on Wednesday said that while what the media has termed “election stress syndrome” is not an official medical term, people can experience severe anxiety, emotional instability, insomnia and loss of appetite triggered by prolonged exposure to election-related content.

An 85-year-old man surnamed Wang was diagnosed with a form of anxiety that is often characterized by mood swings during or after an election period, Huang said.

Wang displayed similar symptoms during the 2016 presidential election campaign, the doctor said.

At the time he squabbled about politics with people, constantly checking his cellphone or television for updates, Huang said.

This kind of anxiety is a short-term stress disorder common in men aged 50 to 70, but it can require medication to control if it is severe, he said.

People with “election stress syndrome” should redirect their attention to something else and reduce their exposure to news about elections, Huang said.

Election results can wreak emotional havoc on people, he said, citing another case in which a man felt deeply guilty for not contributing enough to the campaign after his preferred candidate was defeated.

Emotional breakdowns, or visual or auditory hallucinations call for close attention, as they might be signs of depression or an anxiety disorder, he said.

If a person experiences negative thoughts for more than two weeks after an election, they should visit a doctor, Huang added.