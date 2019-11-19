2020 ELECTIONS: MOI says 46 political groups have yet to make shift

Staff writer, with CNA

Forty-six political groups, including the National Women’s League, have not yet transitioned into political parties and if they fail to do so by Dec. 7, they would be dissolved in accordance with the law, the Ministry of the Interior said in a statement on Sunday.

According to the Political Parties Act (政黨法), which took effect on Dec. 6, 2017, political parties that filed declarations in accordance with the Civil Associations Act (人民團體法) prior to the enactment of the parties act must revise their charters within two years following its promulgation, while political groups are required to revise their charters and transition into political parties and complete legal person registration by the same deadline.

Thirty-eight of the 291 political parties established under the associations act have revised their charters, but only three political groups have done so and transitioned into political parties, with 46 failing or refusing to do so, the ministry said.

One of these is the National Women’s League, which has said that the rules violate the Republic of China (ROC) Constitution and that it would practice civil disobedience in protest.

The league voted against transitioning into a political party at a provisional members’ meeting on Oct. 16, league chairwoman Joanna Lei (雷倩) said, adding that it is considering transforming the group into a public welfare foundation.

The league is also suing the government over a decision to freeze its assets, estimated at NT$38.8 billion (US$1.3 billion), and impose other penalties after the Ill-gotten Party Assets Settlement Committee determined that it was a Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT)-affiliated organization.

Since the promulgation of the parties act, 60 parties have reported to the ministry that they have disbanded due to loss of members or lack of funds.

The parties act defines “political parties” as entities consisting of ROC citizens with a common political ideology who safeguard the free, democratic, constitutional order, assist in shaping the political will of the people and nominate candidates for election to public office.

The main purpose in establishing a political party is to promote political participation by nominating candidates to campaign for election to public office, the ministry said.

Parties that fail to convene a representative assembly or party congress for four consecutive years or fail to comply with the regulations governing the nomination of candidates to campaign in elections for public office for four consecutive years could be dissolved, the parties act says.

Those that fail to complete legal person registration within one year after filing also face dissolution, it says.

Political parties must submit annual property and financial statements before May 31 each year, it says.

The 60 political parties that failed to file a financial declaration this year have each been fined NT$1 million, while 11 parties that inadequately revised or delayed filing financial statements were fined NT$200,000, the ministry said.

As of Wednesday last week, 18 new political parties have been established in accordance with the parties act, while four are in the process of applying for political party status, ministry statistics showed.