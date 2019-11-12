Mercury to drop tomorrow as strong monsoon descends, forecasters warn

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

Temperatures could plummet from tomorrow night until Friday due to the arrival of a strong northeast monsoon, the Central Weather Bureau said yesterday.

The bureau said chilly fall temperatures arrived early yesterday morning due to the northeast monsoon and radiative effects, adding that more than 10 observation stations recorded the lowest temperatures yet for this fall season.

However, during the day, the weather turned sunny due to a weakened monsoon and lower humidity, the bureau said.

Figures released by the bureau showed temperatures of 14.7°C in New Taipei City’s Tamsui District (淡水), 15.5°C in Sinwu District (新屋) in Taoyuan and 17.1°C in Taipei.

The bureau said the dry and cold weather would continue from yesterday to tomorrow, with cloudy to sunny skies forecast during the day in most parts of the nation. Isolated showers are forecast for the east coast, it added.

Temperatures would be low early in the day and at night, with lows varying between 15°C and 20°C, the bureau said, adding that temperatures could drop to 14°C in certain regions.

Daytime temperatures could rise to 26°C to 28°C in the northern and eastern regions and between 29°C and 30°C in the central and southern regions, it added.

In northern central Taiwan, the difference between daytime and nighttime temperature could exceed 12°C, it said.

However, temperatures are forecast to start dropping again tomorrow evening due to the arrival of a strong northeast monsoon, which was likely to continue affecting the nation until Friday.

Showers are forecast in the windward northern and eastern regions, and cloudy to sunny skies are forecast in central and southern regions, the bureau said.

Highs are expected to be between 21°C and 26°C in the northern region, 20°C and 25°C in central and southern regions and 26°C to 27°C in the eastern parts of Taiwan, with lows varying between 16°C and 21°C nationwide, it said.

Highs would be back to 26°C to 29°C in the northern and eastern regions on Saturday and Sunday despite the northeast monsoon, the bureau said, adding the highs in the central and southern Taiwan would be between 29°C and 30°C.