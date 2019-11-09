Survey describes Taiwan Internet trends

By Yang Mien-chieh and Dennis Xie / Staff reporter, with staff writer

YouTube has become the dominant media platform in Taiwan, with nearly 80 percent of Taiwanese visiting the Web site every day, survey results showed yesterday.

While Facebook is the most widely used app, with 89.9 percent of respondents reporting that they use it, a slight decrease over the last five years, the survey showed, which was conducted jointly by public relations firm Pilot Group and market research company Eastern Online.

The use of Instagram has increased by over 30 percentage points over the past five years and reached 34.5 percent, the survey showed, and the use of YouTube has increased from about 60 percent five years ago to 82.5 percent today.

The survey, which used the internet to collect 1,000 responses from males and females aged from 20 to 59 living nationwide, also showed that 100 percent of the 13 to 25 age group said they have used the Internet over the past week, with the time spent averaging 4.6 hours a day, higher than that of all other age groups combined.

Using communication apps, listening to music, watching videos or checking other people’s social media are the most common uses of the internet, the survey reported.

The survey also suggested that 55 percent of the respondents said they have made a purchase after seeing ads on YouTube.

Statistics from Pilot Group show that a new business model is now prevailing: Internet celebrities. The number of its clients who work with Internet celebrities have tripled year-on-year.

The survey also showed a list of top five most popular Taiwanese YouTube channels from March to last month.

Claiming the first and second spot on the list every month are internet celebrities Tsai A-ga (蔡阿嘎) and Catino CrazyNews (卡提諾狂新聞). Other famous channels on the list include Li Ke Tai Tai (理科太太), This Group of People (這群人), Ray Du English (阿滴英文) and Muyao 4 Super Playing (木曜4超玩).