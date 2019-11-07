Student receives honorable mentions in photo contest

By Su Meng-chuan and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer

A 12th-grader who submitted two photographs taken on his cellphone to the International Photography Awards has received honorable mentions for both.

Michael Huang (黃越謙), a student at the Affiliated High School of Tunghai University, submitted the photographs in the professional category, listing “grade 12 student” as his title.

His inspiration comes from his uncle, a professional photographer, Huang said on Tuesday, adding that he has been playing with cameras since kindergarten.

Last year, he began taking photographs with his cellphone, using photography as a means of expression, he said.

“When we see things with our own eyes, we get a complete picture, but through the lens, the photographer can focus the viewer’s attention on whatever they want,” Huang said, adding that this aspect of photography appeals to him the most.

One submission, Disconnected, was taken at the entrance of the Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Seoul.

The complex’s three disconnected structures made him reflect on how people in modern society would be disconnected without their cellphones, which they rely on almost completely to communicate with others, Huang said.

The other submission, Mess, was of a Kaohsiung branch of a craft beer bar franchise. It depicts couples inside and outside the bar through a window, with the members of each pair at different distances from each other.

The photograph is meant to represent the various levels of intimacy throughout the stages of a romantic relationship, Huang said.

At this year’s competition, 22 participants from Taiwan received awards for their submissions.