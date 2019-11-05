FEATURE: Biography tells untold story of ‘Taiwan’s first pilot’

By Ho Tsung-han, Sherry Hsiao and Dennis Xie / Staff reporter, with staff writers

Hsieh Tung-han (謝東漢), the son of Hsieh Wen-ta (謝文達) — known as “Taiwan’s first pilot” — has written a biography about the life of his father.

Born in Taichung in 1901 during the Japanese colonial era, Hsieh Wen-ta was a respected pilot who was rejected by the Japanese government for supporting Taiwan’s democracy movement.

He later joined the National Revolutionary Army in China, but was viewed by the Blue Shirts Society — a secret faction within the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) — as a traitor when the Second Sino-Japanese War erupted.

“The title of the biography, Wandering Between Two Motherlands (徘徊在兩個祖國), can be interpreted in different ways,” Hsieh Tung-han said. “The ‘two motherlands’ can mean China and Japan or it can be something else.”

Due to the sensitivity of some of the material in the book, it was not published until 2016.

It served as source material for the documentary Searching For 1920 (尋找1920), directed by Hsu Ming-chin (許明淳) and produced by Khan Lee (李崗).

The film, which premiered in Taipei in May, follows the stories of Hsieh Wen-ta and An Chang-nam, first Korean pilot, as they pursue their dreams of flying.

Taiwan and the then-unified Korea were Japanese colonies at the time.

Hsieh Wen-ta and An trained in Japan together, and each participated in their hometowns’ independence movements.

His father’s first flight in Taiwan was a huge encouragement for Taiwanese, who were viewed as second-class citizens at the time, Hsieh Tung-han said.

Then-governor-general Den Kenjiro was interested in molding his father into a role model for Taiwanese youth and hired him as a consultant for the aviation police, Hsieh Tung-han said.

He formed a group of supporters who raised funds to purchase an airplane, the Taipei, for his father, Hsieh Tung-han said.

Hsieh Wen-ta later joined the Taiwan Cultural Association. When democracy pioneer Chiang Wei-shui (蔣渭水) traveled to Tokyo to petition for a second time for the establishment of a representative assembly in Taiwan, Hsieh Wen-ta flew the Taipei over Tokyo and dropped hundreds of thousands of leaflets criticizing Japan’s rule over Taiwan, and calling for the establishment of a representative assembly and for the right of Taiwanese to participate in politics.

The act angered Japanese authorities.

Kenjiro asked Hsieh Wen-ta why he was participating in the Taiwan Assembly Alliance with Chiang when he had been so good to him, and whether he intended to divide the country, Hsieh Tung-han said.

The questions forced Hsieh Wen-ta to retire from the Japanese air force, Hsieh Tung-han said, adding that he eventually joined the National Revolutionary Army and led the air corps of the second army under Feng Yuxiang (馮玉祥).

Hsieh Wen-ta fought in the Northern Expedition and the Central Plains War, among other military campaigns, Hsieh Tung-han said.

However, he was hit during a reconnaissance mission and crashed near Miluo River, sustaining serious injuries to his head and waist. From then on, he could not fly for more than three hours at a time.

After the Mukden and the January 28 incidents, fighting erupted among the political factions in Nanjing, and anti-Japanese sentiment rose.

As people were trying to catch traitors and fight the Japanese, those born in Taiwan — some of whom had Japanese passports or residency and others who had left Taiwan for political reasons — were viewed as Japanese.