Boy dies in Nantou after falling from bridge

Staff writer, with CNA

A two-year-old boy died on Sunday after falling from a suspension bridge in Nantou County, police said.

The child, who was walking on the Aowanda Suspension Bridge with his parents, fell through a gap below the metal mesh railing and plunged about 90m to the riverbed below, police said.

He had no vital signs when he was found and was pronounced dead on arrival at hospital, police said.

The boy’s father, identified only by his surname, Hsu (許), said yesterday that his wife was holding the child’s hand as they walked across the bridge, but a gust of wind caused the bridge to sway heavily, and the boy lost his balance.

The child fell before his mother could grab him, Hsu said.

His wife was holding the boy’s hand the entire time before he fell, he said.

Hsu said he himself was walking in front of them, holding the hand of his elder son.

The Nantou District Prosecutors’ Office said it would inspect the bridge, which has been closed, after they examine the body.

The suspension bridge is one of the main attractions at the Aowanda National Forest Recreation Area in Nantou’s Renai Township (仁愛). It is 180m long and has 1.4m metal mesh fences on both sides.

Council of Agriculture Minister Chen Chi-chung (陳吉仲) said that the Forestry Bureau would conduct a comprehensive review of the basic infrastructure in all national forest recreation areas in Taiwan.

According to the Forestry Bureau’s Web site, it carries out regular monthly inspections of the Aowanda bridge.