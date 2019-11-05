Man denies harassment allegation

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) yesterday confirmed that Taipei City Government consultant Liu Chia-jen (劉嘉仁), who has been accused of sexually harassing Taipei City Government deputy spokeswoman Huang Ching-ying, has resigned from his post.

A local Chinese-language newspaper on Thursday reported that Taipei Research, Development and Evaluation Commission chairman Yu Chia-che (余家哲) told Ko in a meeting that Liu allegedly sexually harassed Huang.

The newspaper reported that Liu allegedly asked Huang to go to his office to discuss work-related issues. The meeting was held behind closed doors, causing Huang to feel insecure.

Liu also allegedly sent Huang several text messages using the Line messaging app.

The report stated that Huang declined to comment, while Liu said the discussions and messages were about work arrangements. The media report also quoted Yu as saying that Ko ordered that the two individuals not to be assigned to the same projects anymore.

At the Taipei City Council on Thursday, Liu said he strongly denies the sexual harassment accusations and that he was only discussing work-related duties with Huang.

Liu yesterday issued a statement that offered his resignation from his post. The statement also said that he is deeply confident that he is innocent.

He stated that he had worked in the healthcare service industry for 20 years before starting work at the city government few months ago, adding that he is grateful that Ko has agreed to hold an independent investigation into the case.

In another question-and-answer session at the Taipei City Council yesterday afternoon, New Party Taipei City Councilor Ho Han-ting (侯漢廷) asked about Liu’s resignation.

Ko said he has asked Deputy Taipei Mayor Vivian Huang (黃珊珊) to set up a task force to investigate the case and that the process may take up to a month.

Rather than keeping Liu at his post for a month, it would be better to approve his resignation and then discuss options after the investigation is complete, he added.