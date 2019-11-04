Storm not to directly hit Taiwan

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

The first tropical storm to strike this fall formed at 2am yesterday, the Central Weather Bureau said, adding that the storm would not affect the nation directly.

As of 2pm, the center of Tropical Storm Halong was 3,650km east of Oluanpi (鵝鑾鼻). It was traveling northwest at 14kph, with the radius of the storm reaching 100km.

Although the storm has become slightly stronger, the bureau forecast that it would turn north and not affect the island.

However, the nation would be hit by the northeast wind today and tomorrow, with showers in northern and northeastern regions, the bureau said, adding that Yilan would likely see hours of rain.

Maximum temperatures would be 23oC to 26oC in the north, 26oC to 29oC in eastern parts of the nation, and 30oC to 32oC in central and southern regions, the bureau said. Minumum temperatures would vary from 19oC to 23oC nationwide, it added.

Rainfall is to ease on Wednesday as the northeast wind weakens, which should help lessen the rainfall, it said, adding that showers would continue in the northern and eastern regions of the nation.

Because of radiative cooling effects, lows in the areas north of central Taiwan would be between 19oC to 20oC, the bureau said.

Isolated showers are forecast for the southeastern region. Cloudy to sunny skies are forecast for the rest of the nation, with a high chance of afternoon showers in the mountainous areas in the south, it said.

The northeast wind is to become stronger again on Thursday and would continue affecting the nation on Friday and Saturday, it added.

From Thursday to Saturday, rain is likely to fall all day in the northeastern region, bureau forecasts showed. Showers are forecast in the northern, eastern and southeastern regions, it said, adding that cloudy to sunny skies are forecast for the rest of the nation.