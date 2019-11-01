Sparrowhawk, gray-faced buzzard sightings soar

By Tsai Tsung-hsien and Dennis Xie / Staff reporter, with staff writer

More than 250,000 sparrowhawks and 70,000 gray-faced buzzards have been spotted in Pingtung County’s Kenting (墾丁), the most since records began 31 years ago, local birdwatchers said on Tuesday.

The high numbers of the migratory birds passing through Taiwan reflects the favorable climate this fall, as well as the results of animal conservation work, a birdwatcher said.

Taiwan is an important transit for migratory birds in Northeast Asia flying from the Korean Peninsula, to Kyushu and the Ryukyu islands in Japan, and Taiwan before arriving in the Philippines for winter, the Kenting National Park Management Office said.

The record-breaking number of birds and the steady growth in numbers over the past few years are proof that Kenting has become the best spot in Taiwan for raptor watching, the office said.

The first week of September saw no migrating birds recorded due to the effects of a typhoon, it said.

However, on Sept. 10, about 5,000 sparrowhawks were observed going south, despite unstable weather conditions, while on Sept. 11, which was sunny, almost 30,000 were spotted, marking the onset of a migratory peak that lasted until the end of that month, it said.

Stable weather conditions since then might have contributed to this year’s increased numbers, former office bird counter Tsai Yi-jung (蔡乙榮) said.

Also, education on ecological conservation and efforts to stop hunting have paid off, Tsai added.