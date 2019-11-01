Doctor claims HPV can be contracted multiple ways

By Fang Chih-hsien and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

A Kaohsiung urologist has warned people to be wary of personal hygiene when using public facilities, as it is possible to contract human papillomavirus (HPV) through casual contact and not just through sexual intercourse.

Cheng Pin-jui (鄭斌睿) of the Cisian Gaomei Urology Clinic said he treated a 30-year-old man who complained of a constant itch in his anus.

The man said he thought he had felt some protrusions and that he was afraid of having contracted genital warts.

The clinic’s diagnosis confirmed the patient’s suspicion.

The patient told Cheng that he was “100 percent heterosexual,” and that he and his girlfriend did not use any anal sex toys.

Cheng said the patient, who works as a chef, often frequents public toilets.

Due to long working hours, he could have been infected with genital warts while scratching an itch, Cheng said.

Pieces of skin carrying HPV could have been left on the toilet seat, which would have transmitted the virus upon contact, Cheng said.

While contraction of genital warts happens most commonly during sexual intercourse, indirect contraction of the virus is possible if one comes into contact with the virus on clothing, towels and in public toilets.