DPP, KMT trade shots on Han remarks

By Chen Kuan-pi, Liu Hsiao-hsin and Jake Chung / Staff reporters, with staff writer

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) yesterday traded barbs over comments by Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜), the KMT’s presidential candidate, which DPP politicians called improper and sexist.

At a rally in Changhua County’s Yuanlin City (員林) on Monday, Han said that farmers are often DPP supporters, but their lives are getting worse, while the lives of DPP officials are improving.

Han cited the “fair skin and slightly plump figures” of President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦), Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che (黃偉哲) and Keelung Mayor Lin Yu-chang (林右昌), all members of the DPP, as proof that they are leading better lives.

In contrast, he cited the “dark complexion and thin physiques” of Changhua County Commissioner Wang Hui-mei (王惠美), Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen (盧秀燕) and New Taipei City Mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜), all of the KMT, to highlight how hard-working they are.

Tsai yesterday said that a person’s ability is not related to their complexion or size, adding that Cheng is considered a “top-notch mayor” according to public opinion polls, while Han ranked last in one recent survey.

People should refrain from personal attacks, regardless of what happens during the elections, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said, adding that it is inappropriate to comment on a woman’s physique.

Huang said that he did not understand the correlation between the ability to govern and complexion or size, adding that criticizing others based on their size is disrespectful and unbecoming of a mayor.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) could be considered thin and dark of complexion, while US President Donald Trump is fair and plump, Huang said.

“Who’s better in Han’s books?” he asked.

Former New Taipei City mayor Eric Chu (朱立倫) of the KMT said that Han’s comments should be taken as speaking out for local municipalities.

The comment that Hou and Lu were “thin and dark” meant that they spend more time engaging with grassroots voters and that their respective cities receive less funding from the central government, both in direct subsidies and the distribution of centrally allocated tax revenue, Chu said.

It is more important to focus on results than appearances, he added.

Han said that his comments were a metaphor meant to prod people and wake them up.

Han said that during his campaigning he saw how most people — especially hardcore supporters of the DPP — are struggling with life, adding that the more hardcore the supporters, the more difficult their lives are.

If the DPP refrained from “living the high life” and stopped showering different groups within the party with monetary favors, then it could truly work for the public, he said.

Additional reporting by Shen Pei-yao and Tsai Wen-chu