Colonel allegedly hits MRT guard

By Lo Tien-pin, Cheng Ching-yi and William Hetherington / Staff reporters, with staff writer

A Ministry of National Defense colonel arriving at Taipei International Airport (Songshan airport) on Monday night allegedly threw a glass bottle and fought with a Taipei Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) security guard at the airport station.

Colonel Yen Chung-kang (嚴仲康) of the ministry’s Department of Strategic Planning was believed to be intoxicated when he allegedly had a dispute with the station security guard at about 10pm on Monday, in which he smashed a glass bottle on the ground and hit the guard, police said, adding that the guard is not pressing charges.

Police said that according to a witness’ report, Yen was acting erratically in the station, agitating other passengers and prompting one passenger to alert the guard.

Police were called to the scene when the guard was unable to de-escalate the situation, police said, adding that Yen remained confrontational after police arrived, and only calmed down after a friend arrived and spoke with him.

“Yen is an older officer who came from the navy. He has always liked to drink, but it is unusual for him to get drunk and be raucous enough to end up in the news,” one member of the military said on condition of anonymity.

The ministry yesterday said that it would give Yen a major demerit and reassign him to the navy as a consultative officer.

“If no regular position opens up for him in the navy within the coming year, he will be asked to resign from the military,” the ministry said, adding that the reassignment was effective immediately.

Monday’s incident was Yen’s second infraction, after he became intoxicated and harassed a female reporter eight years ago, a senior military officer who chose to remain anonymous said.

The incident eight years ago greatly angered then-minister of national defense Kao Hua-chu (高華柱), who also gave Yen a major demerit and reassigned him, the officer said.

Since taking office, Minister of National Defense Yen De-fa (嚴德發) has placed great emphasis on military officers maintaining a professional image, and has asked members of all military branches to be prudent in their speech and conduct, the officer said.

Yen De-fa’s command taking immediate disciplinary action against Yen Chung-kang shows the minister’s resolve in maintaining that professionalism, the officer added.