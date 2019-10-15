Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

CULTURE

Dance carnival in Taichung

The 2019 International Dance Carnival is to be held in three Taichung parks on two consecutive weekends, Oct. 25 to 27 and Nov. 1 to 3. Nearly 50 dance troupes from Taiwan, Spain, Belgium, Japan and South Korea have been invited to perform, Taichung Tourism and Travel Bureau Director Lin Hsiao-chi (林筱淇) said on Sunday. The performances will be held at the Fulfillment Amphitheater in Wen-Hsin Forest Park (文心森林公園), the Art Museum Parkway (美術園) and Charlotte Park (夏綠地公園). The bureau sponsored a “1,000-person dance” in the lobby of Taipei Railway Station on Sunday to promote the carnival.

HEALTH

Dengue case in Taichung

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) on Sunday confirmed the first case of dengue fever in Taichung this year, warning of an outbreak in the city if mosquito breeding grounds are not quickly eliminated. A man in his 60s on Tuesday last week went to a hospital complaining of a high fever and severe pains, and on Sunday his blood tests came back positive for the dengue, CDC Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞) said. Six containers of water near the man’s home were most likely the breeding grounds of the Aedes mosquito that transmits the disease, Lo said, adding there was a “medium” risk of the disease spreading in the area. However, authorities are also investigating whether the source might have been a confirmed dengue patient, who had visited the area recently after returning from a trip to India, he added. A New Taipei City resident has also been confirmed to have dengue and the man has been quarantined in a local hospital, the agency said. Local authorities are fumigating and cleaning the areas where the two new cases were confirmed, it said.