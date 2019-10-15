TSU calls for ban on HK police entering Taiwan

By Wang kuan-jen and Dennis Xie / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Taiwan Solidarity Union (TSU) yesterday urged the National Immigration Agency (NIA) to ban anyone who has a background in the Chinese police, the Hong Kong police or the Hong Kong Special Tactical Squad from entering Taiwan.

The party issued the call amid rumors that some Hong Kong policemen are considering emigrating to Taiwan with their families.

The TSU said it is outraged by the Hong Kong police’s actions against pro-democracy protesters in the territory, including arresting a 12-year-old and allegedly sexually molesting Sonia Wu (吳傲雪), a 24-year-old student who made the accusation in a livestream on Thursday last week.

The Hong Kong police’s handling of these incidents has been “perverted and monster-like,” TSU members told a news conference in front of the National Immigration Agency in Taipei.

According to the TSU, 2,379 protesters — more than 30 percent of them minors — have been arrested since June 12, when the Hong Kong protests erupted over a proposed extradition bill.

Of 108 suicides in Hong Kong since June, “falling from a building” was reported as the major cause of death, “with several cases riddled with mysteries,” the TSU members said.

TSU members lit a Chinese flag on fire, which was immediately put out with an extinguisher by police.

They departed after handing a written appeal to the agency.

As Taiwan is a democratic and free country, anyone who agrees with democratic values and meets the legal requirements is welcome to file an application to immigrate, the agency said.

However, the agency has the authority to deny entry to those who have “endangered national interests, public safety, public order, good customs or engaged in terrorist activities” as described in Article 9 of the immigration law for Hong Kongers, it said.

In other news, City University of Hong Kong president Kuo Way’s (郭位) speech at National Taiwan University (NTU) on Friday has been canceled after a post on the university’s Facebook page advertising the event drew criticism from Hong Kong students and others online.

Kuo was accused of shunning students and refusing to take a stance on the protests in Hong Kong.

NTU president Kuan Chung-ming (管中閔) said that Kuo’s speech has been canceled “due to the complexity involved and because Kuo is too busy in Hong Kong.”

Kuan declined to elaborate.