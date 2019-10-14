Taipei offering NT$1 scooter parking deal

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

From today until the end of the month, scooter riders who use self-ticketing service apps on their smartphones to pay for parking in Taipei have to pay only NT$1 per ticket.

The Taipei City government in August last year became the first local government to charge scooter parking fees.

The Taipei Parking Management and Development Office in December announced that the policy would be implemented in four phases.

The first phase began in September and includes 16 shopping areas at which fees are charged during specific times.

This is to be followed by the second phase, which covers areas near Taipei Mass Rapid Transit stations.

The third phase would include roadside parking in major streets and the final one would incorporate lanes and alleys.

The office announced in July that the 10 percent discount it initially offered for people who use the smartphone payment systems would continue until the end of the year, and that from July 8, a NT$5 discount per ticket would be given to scooter riders who pay using the smartphone apps.

To further encourage people to use self-ticketing smartphone apps to pay for parking, the office is charging only NT$1 per scooter parking ticket until Oct. 31.

Scooter riders who wish to qualify should download one of the designated parking ticketing apps — Lubian Hao Tingche (路邊好停車), P-Shoudu Fangbian Ting (車P-首都方便停) or Parc!Here (國雲停車泊車趣) — and register their license plate in advance, then scan a quick-response (QR) code at the parking space and pay using one of the system’s online payment partners.

The eight online payment systems are: Pi mobile wallet app (Pi拍錢包), AllPay (歐付寶), JKo Pay (街口支付), Gama Pay (橘子支付), friDay mobile wallet app (friDay錢包), autopass (車麻吉), ezPay (簡單付) and Taipei Fubon Commercial Bank (台北富邦銀行).