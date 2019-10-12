Hsinchu man charged with illegal detention

By Tsai Chang-sheng and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

A Hsinchu man has been charged with illegal detention over his alleged virtual imprisonment of an Indonesian caretaker, who was severely injured when she fell while trying to escape from his sixth-floor apartment.

According to an investigation by the Hsinchu District Prosecutors’ Office, the man, surnamed Liu (劉), had employed the caretaker, identified only as Ina, since September last year.

Liu allegedly only allowed her to take 12 hours off once a month, and whenever the caretaker wished to take time off, she had to inform Liu one month in advance, prosecutors said.

Ina had told her elder sister, who was also working in Taiwan, about it several times, they added.

On June 8, Ina asked for the day off, but Liu denied her request, saying that she had already used up her “quota” of days off and that she had not informed him in advance, prosecutors said.

Liu allegedly attempted to prevent Ina from leaving his home and beat her after she used her phone to record his actions, they said.

Ina then attempted to climb down from a balcony on the sixth floor of the building, but lost her grip and fell. She remained hospitalized in an intensive care unit for days, and there is still a blood clot in her brain that interferes with her short-term memory, according to a medical report.

According to prosecutors, Liu saw Ina trying to climb down from the balcony and had tried to pull her up, but did nothing more to stop her after Ina refused to take his hand.