Expo draws thousands on first day

Staff writer, with CNA

About 200,000 people attended the Taiwan Design Expo in Pingtung City on its opening day on Saturday, the most on the first day of the annual design exhibition since its inception in 2003, organizers said on Sunday.

Long lines had formed by the time the expo venues opened at 1pm, the Pingtung County government said in a statement.

One of the most popular destinations was the main venue at Taisugar County Park, where designers had turned the 6,600m2 site into what looked like a giant supermarket, the statement said.

The “Super South” supermarket concept was geared toward showcasing the county’s strength as one of Taiwan’s agricultural strongholds, whose products are distributed across the nation, like a supermarket chain sending Pingtung products to its stores around Taiwan, venue designer Joe Fang (方序中) said.

Another highlight was the six limited-edition lunch boxes featuring local fruits and vegetables, the county said.

Organized by the Taiwan Design Center and sponsored by the Ministry of Economic Affairs and local governments, the expo has been staged in various locations nationwide since its founding to promote creative design ideas.

Aside from its main venue, satellite venues include the Pingtung County Tobacco Factory, a VIP Zone and the Pingtung Art Museum, the organizers said.

The expo runs until Oct. 20. More information is available on the expo’s Web site (designexpo.org.tw) in Chinese and English.