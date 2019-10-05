Magazine features T-shirt with Taiwanese food, bear

Staff writer, with CNA, LOS ANGELES

A T-shirt designed by Taiwanese expatriates in the US to highlight Taiwan’s food culture and wildlife was featured in last month’s issue of online US fashion magazine Nylon.

A model is shown wearing a white T-shirt bearing the words “Taiwanese food” and “bear necessity” above and below an image of a Formosan black bear, an endemic species that has become a representative of the nation’s wildlife conservation efforts.

The T-shirt, designed by the nonprofit Taiwan Center Foundation of Greater Los Angeles, shows the bear eating a classic Taiwanese dish of braised pork on rice.

In the editorial section of the magazine, under the heading “Strong Independent Woman,” the model poses in an outfit that features the T-shirt under a tie-waist gray jacket with marching pants. The outfit is completed with a faux leopard fur coat.

The clothing is the work of Taiwanese-American freelance stylist Michelle Wu (吳劉宜芳), who is based in Los Angeles.

“It is not easy to have your work highlighted in Nylon,” Wu said, adding that she was happy to see the images shared on Instagram.

Wu said that inspiration to incorporate the T-shirt into a design after came to her after it went on sale this year at the center’s annual charity bazaar, which comprises mainly Taiwanese expatriates.

A fashion designer who later became a stylist, Wu has worked with international celebrities like actress Kira Kosarin of the Nickelodeon series The Thundermans, Disney star Brenda Song, actress Angela Zhou of the American series Hell on Wheels and Grammy-nominated musician Tina Guo.

Nylon, a multi-platform media magazine that focuses on pop culture and fashion, was established in 1999, linking the fashion trends of New York and London. In 2017, the magazine ceased regular print publication and switched exclusively to a digital format.