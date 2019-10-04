‘Detention’ grabs 12 nominations for annual film awards

Staff writer, with CNA

The Taiwanese psychological horror film Detention (返校) led the nominations for this year’s Golden Horse Awards with a total of 12 nods on Tuesday.

The movie, which features vengeful spirits and ghosts, has been nominated for Best Narrative Feature, Best Leading Actress, Best New Director, Best New Performer, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Visual Effects and Best Art Direction.

It was also nominated for Best Action Choreography, Best Original Film Score, Best Original Film Song, Best Film Editing and Best Sound Effects.

The movie is set in the 1960s during the White Terror era and is an adaptation of a survival horror adventure video game developed by Taiwanese developer Red Candle Games.

With a budget of about NT$95 million (US$3.06 million), the movie follows two teenaged students who find themselves in a realm of vengeful spirits in an empty school as they search for a teacher who has disappeared.

The film stars actress-writer Gingle Wang (王淨) and actor Tseng Ching-hua (曾敬驊) as the two students.

Wang and Tseng have been nominated for Best Leading Actress and Best New Performer respectively.

John Hsu (徐漢強), the film’s director, was nominated for Best New Director.

The 56th Golden Horse Awards ceremony is to be held on Nov. 23 at the Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall in Taipei. More information can be found at

goldenhorse.org.tw