Typhoon injures 12, cuts power to 66,849 homes

Staff writer, with CNA

The Central Weather Bureau yesterday morning lifted its land and sea warnings for Typhoon Mitag after the storm, which pounded Taiwan’s eastern and northeastern coasts from Monday afternoon to early yesterday, left 12 people injured and thousands of homes temporarily without power.

The bureau warned that remnants of the storm could still cause gusty winds and high waves in coastal areas, including in Matsu, Green Island (綠島) and Orchid Island (Lanyu, 蘭嶼).

As of 9:30am, 12 people had been reported injured — three in Taipei, one in Taoyuan and four each in Taichung and Yilan County — and 498 homes were still without electricity after 66,849 households had lost power during the storm, the Central Emergency Operations Center said.

Mitag flooded 11 locations nationwide, all of which had subsided by yesterday morning.

A parking garage on Minzu Street in Taipei’s Beitou District (北投) partially collapsed about 11pm on Monday, the center said.

The garage’s foundation gave out, causing a row of nine cars to slide down and become stuck on the slope, it said.

The Taipei City Fire Department deployed four vehicles and 11 personnel after it was notified of the accident.