Dogs, cats should be brushed daily, pet groomer says

By Wang Shu-hsiu and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Owners should brush their cat or dog daily regardless of the length of the animal’s fur or the breed, and in and out of shedding season, a pet groomer says.

The pet groomer, who wished only be identified as Winnie, said brushing is helpful in maintaining hygiene and improves blood circulation, adding that skin conditions are often discovered by grooming.

Bathing the animal once a week is recommended to prevent oil blocking the follicles and to remove excess fur, she said.

Though most cats and dogs shed their fur in spring and autumn, Taiwan’s subtropical climate makes the cycle less pronounced and animals tend to grow their summer or winter fur in one to two months.

Certain breeds, such as the poodle or Maltese, shed small amounts of fur throughout the year, she said, adding that air-conditioning also causes irregular shedding.

Tainan-based Ren-ay Veterinarian Hospital vet Hsu Chia-chan (許嘉展) said that the most common animal skin disease is eczema, which can be triggered by dust mites, fugal spores, pollen, plants, diet or soap.

The symptoms are bald patches, dandruff and reddening or unevenness of the skin, Hsu said.

Constant licking, scratching or nipping at the same spot could also indicate skin disease, she said.

Taiwan’s hot and humid weather makes fungal infections another common problem for pets, she said, adding that the fungal infections can be compounded by bacterial infections that are then passed to the owner.

Cats groom themselves by using the rigid papillae on their tongues, with the fur ingested in the process accumulating in fur balls which are expelled by vomiting, she said.

When cats fail to expel the fur, a blockage of the digestive system can result, which puts the cat at risk of multiple ailments of the intestine or stomach, she said, adding severe cases can require surgery.

Cats that repeatedly vomit or retch, suffer from constipation or that have a lack of appetite could be affected by a blockage, especially during the shedding season, she added.

Not all cats cough up fur balls on a regular basis as cat food often contains additives that help to dissolve the fur, she said, adding that mineral oils, herbs and oral medicines are also available to alleviate problems caused by fur balls.

Brushing and encouraging the cat to drink water are also useful ways to combat the problem, she added.