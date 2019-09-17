French comic fest submissions open

Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwanese artists have been invited to submit their work for a chance to be exhibited at a prestigious comic festival in France.

Locus Publishing Co senior managing editor Lin Yi-chun (林怡君) last week said that the publishing house is accepting works by Taiwanese artists who would like the opportunity to have them exhibited at the Taiwan pavilion of the Angouleme International Comics Festival in southwestern France from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2 next year.

Three more artists are to be chosen, Lin said.

Artists Penpoint and NIN have already been invited to join the Maison des Auteurs artists’ residency program in Angouleme, as well as two other artists who are to be announced later.

To be considered, artists need to have won an award overseas, nationally or from the government within the past five years, according to a checklist released by the publishing house.

Artists qualify to enter if they have had their comics published by an overseas publisher, if they have published more than three comic books within the past two years and if they still have new works in progress, it said.

The artist and their work are to be evaluated by a panel of experts convened by the Ministry of Culture, Lin said, adding that the deadline for submissions is Oct. 5.

Li Lung-chieh (李隆杰), who was one of the artists exhibited at the festival’s Taiwan pavilion this year, shared his experience at a news conference in Taipei last week.

Li, who received the Comic of the Year title for his historical work Koxinga Z (1661國姓來襲) at the Golden Comic Awards in Taipei in October last year, encouraged artists to try out for the event.

“I think the Taiwan pavilion at the festival will become an important part of Taiwan’s comic history, because it provides a stage for Taiwan’s comic culture,” Li said.

The sooner young aspiring artists become acquainted with the different ways comics are presented in different parts of the world, the more advantageous it will be, he said, adding that he himself gained a lot from the experience.

Next year is to be the ninth time a Taiwan pavilion is featured at the festival. The event has been held each January since 1974 and features workshops, meetings, classes and exhibitions.