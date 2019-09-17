Consumers’ Foundation targets thermal paper

By Lo Chi and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Consumers’ Foundation yesterday called for the government to regulate bisphenol S (BPS), a common substitute for bisphenol A (BPA), in thermal paper.

BPA is an endocrine disruptor that affects the reproductive system, foundation secretary-general Wu Jung-ta (吳榮達) said.

In Taiwan, thermal paper, which is often used to print receipts or queue tickets, must contain less than 50 parts per million (ppm) of BPA, according to the Bureau of Standards, Metrology and Inspection.

When governments began limiting the use of BPA, many businesses replaced it with BPS, Wu said.

However, Australia’s Daily Telegraph has reported that BPA and BPS both disrupt endocrine function, and negatively affect estrogen levels and thyroid hormones, he said.

Sweden was the first European nation to ban the use of BPS, foundation inspector Ling Yung-chien (凌永健) said.

In May, the foundation tested 28 samples of commercial thermal paper and found that one contained less than 10ppm of BPA, within the accepted range, while 23 contained 3,000ppm to 12,000ppm of BPS, it said.

If consumers do not wash their hands after touching thermal paper receipts, they could be at risk of directly ingesting BPS, Ling said.

People should try to use digital receipts as much as possible to minimize contact, he said, adding that they should wash their hands after touching thermal paper.

Infants and children should be prevented from touching thermal paper, he added.

Cashiers, who have the highest risk of touching BPA and BPS, should wear finger cots on their thumbs and index fingers to avoid direct contact, he said.

The government has a responsibility to help consumers keep BPA substitutes in thermal paper in check, Wu said.

BPS should be regulated and standards for inspecting the substance should be set in place, he said.

The government should discuss with businesses alternatives, such as using digitalization to reduce the use of thermal paper receipts, he added.

Thermal paper is coated with chemicals to give it heat and water-resistant properties, and current technology is unable to separate the chemicals from the paper or recycle it, the Environmental Protection Administration’s Department of Waste Management has said.