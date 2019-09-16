Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

TOURISM

New incentives start today

The government’s second round of incentives to encourage domestic travel during the fall-winter period begin today. The Ministry of Economic Affairs’ Central Region Office earlier this month announced that independent tourists who stay at the hotels participating in the program are to receive a NT$1,000 (US$32) voucher for accommodation and up to four coupons per room, each worth NT$50, for shopping at night markets. The night markets must be legally registered with the local government and near the hotels where the visitors are staying, the office said. Coupons issued in one region cannot be used in another, except for those issued in the east coast counties of Yilan, Hualien and Taitung or the offshore counties, it said. The subsidies will be offered until Dec. 31, it said.

ENTERTAINMENT

Argentine film wins praise

An Argentine comedy shot mostly in Taiwan has been receiving largely positive reviews from critics since it opened in the South American country on Aug. 29, the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in Buenos Aires said. Shalom Taiwan was directed by Walter Tejblum and stars Fabian Rosenthal, who plays Rabbi Aaron, whose Jewish community in a small neighborhood in Buenos Aires is facing serious financial problems because of their generosity to the needy. As a last resort, the rabbi embarks on a trip to Taiwan to seek donations. Argentine film critics have said it is a simple, positive and heartwarming story, the office said. More than 60 percent of the scenes were shot in Taipei, New Taipei City and other locations, the office said. Tejblum began considering Taiwan as the main location when he learned of its beautiful scenery and the hospitality of the Taiwanese, it said. It quoted Tejblum as saying he would consider filming another movie in Taiwan if he had the opportunity. The movie’s producer is considering releasing it in Taiwan soon, the office added.

DIPLOMACY

EU’s new envoy arrives

Filip Grzegorzewski, the new head of the European Economic and Trade Office (EETO) in Taipei, said in a Facebook video on Friday that he was eager to start working to promote ties between the two sides. Grzegorzewski officially assumed the post on Sept. 1, replacing Madeleine Majorenko, who returned to Brussels last month after four years in Taipei, but he did not arrive until last week, as he had to be in Brussels for the EU Ambassadors Conference. Grzegorzewski, 43, speaks fluent Mandarin, French and English in addition to Polish. Speaking in Mandarin in the video, he said Taiwan is an open, vibrant and democratic society, and he is looking forward to working with the Taiwanese to promote EU-Taiwan relations. He has held key posts in the EU as well as at the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the EETO said.

SOCIETY

Operator helps save life

An emergency operator at the Duty Command Center of Tainan Fire Bureau yesterday helped save a man from choking to death by giving first-aid instructions to his family over the telephone. Lee Chia-wei (李家瑋) received a call at 7:34pm about a middle-aged man who had choked on noodles during dinner and lost conciousness, the center said. Lee gave directions on cardiopulmonary resuscitation while dispatching medical emergency technicians (EMT), the bureau said. The EMTs were able to revive the man and then transported him to Tainan Municipal Hospital.