COA delegation heads to US to sign import deal

By Chien Hui-ju and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

A delegation led by Council of Agriculture Deputy Minister Chen Junne-jih (陳駿季) departed for the US yesterday, where it plans to sign a US$3.6 billion deal in Washington to buy US soybeans, corn, wheat, beef and other agricultural products.

The council has carefully evaluated the nation’s market demands, and the deal would benefit Taiwan-US economic cooperation, Chen said.

The council sends a delegation to the US every two years to buy agricultural products and details of each deal are based on market demand and prices, but the quantity it plans to buy has increased this year, he said.

Taiwanese farmers use domestic soybeans and corn for fresh feed and imported ones, which are less expensive, for dry feed, he said, which means the imports would not depress domestic prices.

Included in the deal would be exports of US-raised meat, especially beef, the demand for which is increasing every year, he said.

Taiwan is the eighth-largest importer of US agricultural products and an important trade partner to the US, he said.

“Undeniably, the US-China trade dispute has affected US agricultural exports, and the deal is beneficial not only to US farmers, but also to Taiwan, as our nation is now in a better bargaining position in terms of prices,” Chen said.

The Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office said the nation is taking action to strengthen Taiwan-US trade and it wishes to be a reliable trade partner.