Good time for Taiwan, US to establish formal ties: Yu

Staff writer, with CNA, WASHINGTON

Now is the best time for Taiwan and the US to resume official diplomatic ties as US President Donald Trump’s administration features many pro-Taiwan Cabinet members and is backed by a Taiwan-friendly Congress, former premier Yu Shyi-kun said on Saturday.

Most pro-Taiwanese independence activists like himself considered it important for the nation to join the UN under the name Taiwan instead of reentering the UN under the name of the Republic of China, Yu said on the sidelines of a Formosan Association for Public Affairs (FAPA) banquet in Washington.

The key to making this possible relies heavily on the assistance of the US government, he said.

The chances will be much higher for Taiwan to become a UN member state if the US officially recognizes Taiwan as a nation, and restores official diplomatic relations with it, he added.

Yu said he believes under Trump, Taiwan has its highest chance to see the US officially recognize it, as Trump is a non-traditionalist who is not afraid of changing the “status quo” to serve US interests.

“Before Trump, there was zero possibility that the US could consider forming ties with Taiwan, now the chances are gradually increasing,” he said.

US Vice President Mike Pence and several senior Cabinet members, including US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo are pro-Taiwan and anti-China, he said.

Both chambers of the US Congress are in sync the administration, he added.

Another key factor is President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), who is strongly trusted by the US, Yu said.