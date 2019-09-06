University opens third halal eatery

By Rachel Lin and Jake Chung / Staff reporter and staff writer

The National Taiwan University of Science and Technology (NTUST) yesterday said that it has built a third cafeteria serving certificated halal food for its Muslim students.

The Taipei university’s new cafeteria aims to provide foreign students with a more convenient and friendly dining environment, given that the school has more than 400 Indonesian students — the most in the nation — the school said during its orientation for new students yesterday.

NTUST president Liao Ching-jong (廖慶榮) said that students should work on their confidence, enjoy the process of achieving goals and be cheerful while at the school.

In addition to studying hard, students are advised to join school clubs, volunteer for activities and learn foreign languages, he said, adding that they should also investigate the school’s internship and scholarship programs.

Several other universities have also set up facilities on campus to meet Muslim students’ needs.

National Tsing Hua University in Hsinchu City has established prayer rooms at Muslim students’ dormitories, the library and student activity centers, the Chinese-language United Daily News reported.

Also in Hsinchu, the Yuanpei University of Medical Technology has set up prayer rooms, as well as restaurants serving halal food, while Chung Hua University provides kitchens for Muslim students to prepare their own food, the report said.

Yu Ta University of Science and Technology in Miaoli County also has a special kitchen area for Muslim students, it said.