KMT names Hung for Tainan race

By Shih Hsiao-kuang / Staff reporter, with CNA

The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) yesterday nominated former KMT chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu (洪秀柱) as a candidate in Tainan for next year’s legislative elections.

The former deputy legislative speaker — best known for her controversial cross-strait formula of “one China, same interpretation” — is to challenge Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Wang Ting-yu (王定宇) in Tainan’s sixth constituency.

In 2016, Wang was elected with the most votes of any race in the nation, garnering 72.05 percent support from constituents.

While the constituency is “very green and very difficult,” Hung said that she is ready to take on the challenge because the party needs her.

The nomination was passed by the KMT Central Standing Committee, along with a decision to not nominate any candidate for the third constituency of New Taipei City, where the party is planning to collaborate with independent New Taipei City Councilor Li Weng Yueh-e (李翁月娥).

The KMT has nominated 73 legislative candidates in 71 constituencies.

Areas where it has not yet nominated any candidates include two constituencies in Taichung and one each in Chiayi and Kinmen counties.

For the remaining constituencies in Taichung, the party is expected to nominate former Mainland Affairs Council deputy minister Chang Hsien-yao (張顯耀) and Taichung Deputy Mayor Yang Chiung-ying (楊瓊瓔).

In the second constituency in Chiayi, it is expected to cooperate with former DPP legislator Lin Kuo-ching (林國慶).

In Kinmen, incumbent KMT Legislator Chen Yu-chen (陳玉珍) is widely seen as the front-runner.

Separately yesterday, the DPP Central Executive Committee nominated six legislative candidates for next year’s elections.

In Taipei’s constituency for Zhongshan (中山) and northern Songshan (松山) districts, Enoch Wu (吳怡農) is to challenge KMT Legislator Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安).

In Taipei’s Daan District (大安) constituency, lawyer Hsieh Pei-fen (謝佩芬) is to compete against KMT Legislator Lin Yi-hua (林奕華).

For constituencies in Taichung and Hsinchu, Miaoli and Lienchiang counties, the DPP nominated National Chiao Tung University assistant professor of biomedical engineering Chuang Ching-cheng (莊競程), former DPP Hakka Affairs Department director Cheng Chao-Fang (鄭朝方), former Toufen Township (頭份) mayor Hsu Ting-chen (徐定禎) and party spokesman Lii Wen (李問) respectively.

The committee also decided not to nominate any legislative candidate in Kinmen.

The party has five more constituencies for which it plans to nominate legislative candidates, DPP Chairman Cho Jung-tai (卓榮泰) said yesterday.

Work on the remaining nominations would be completed by next week or the week after that, he said.

Additional reporting by Ann Maxon