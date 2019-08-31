Taipei team links T-cell receptors to drug reactions

By Jake Chung / Staff writer, with CNA

An international team lead by Chang Gung Memorial Hospital doctors has linked T-cell receptors to drug hypersensitivity, opening the door for possible clinical applications and treatments.

Their paper appeared in this month’s issue of Nature Communications.

According to the paper, T-cell-mediated delayed-type drug hypersensitivity can cause life-threatening severe cutaneous adverse reactions (SCAR), including Stevens-Johnson syndrome, toxic epidermal necrolysis and a drug reaction with eosinophilia and systemic symptoms.

Half of all people in Taiwan with drug hypersensitivity suffer from Stevens-Johnson syndrome or toxic epidermal necrolysis, doctors say.

T lymphocytes were thought to play an important role in the origin and development of SCAR, and tests confirmed the presence of drug-specific T cells in patients with SCAR, the paper said.

To test how T cells recognize drug antigens; how the T-cell receptor immune repertoire is used; and whether drug-specific T-cell receptor clonotypes mediate hypersensitivity reactions, the team enrolled patients from different ethnic populations and subjected them to drug-induced SCAR.

The paper concluded that T-cell receptors played an essential role in the immune synapse mediating SCAR.

FINDING’S RELEVANCE

Chung Wen-hung (鐘文宏), a dermatologist at the hospital, said that pharmaceutical companies could use the team’s findings to avoid developing medicines that cause severe allergic reactions or side effects.

Hung Shuen-iu (洪舜郁), director of the hospital’s Cancer Vaccine and Immune Cell Therapy Core Laboratory, said that the center is looking at training self-activated T cells to attack mutated carcinogenic cells.

The lab aims to develop specific T cells to fight different kinds of cancers, Hung said, adding that it was applying for a patent with the Ministry of Health and Welfare.