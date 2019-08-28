Seek help if dog eating own feces: veterinarian

By Lai Peng-hsiang and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer

A veterinarian urged owners of dogs that eat their own feces to consult a vet, as the causes of the condition are varied and require professional diagnosis.

Only after a veterinarian has examined a dog that exhibits the condition can they know what to prescribe, Taishan Veterinary Hospital director Chen Tai-huang (陳代煌) said.

Of the three most common causes of the condition, known as coprophagia, one is vitamin and mineral deficiency, which could be addressed with a nutritional supplement, he said.

Psychological issues, such as anxiety or depression, could also bring about the onset of coprophagia, Chen said.

“I have encountered dogs that will eat their feces out of fear that their owner will yell at them for defecating in the wrong place,” he added.

A third cause is diabetes or pancreatitis, which causes the smell of the feces to change, attracting the dog to eat it, he said.

It is also possible that a dog will eat its feces to get attention from its owner, he added.

A dog eating another dog’s feces can be particularly problematic, as it might contain parasites or bacteria, especially if it had been left exposed for a long time, Chen said.

Feces from another animal might lead to viral enteritis, toxoplasmosis or other diseases that can cause digestive diseases, he said.

Pet owners could discourage dogs from eating feces by cleaning it up immediately after they defecate and giving them positive reinforcement when they walk away after defecating, Chen said.

Owners should prevent their dogs from smelling their own feces or attempting to eat it when they notice such behavior, he said.

Another option would be for pet owners to add something to their dog’s feces that has a smell or taste that the dog is averse to, such as very spicy hot sauce or very bitter Chinese goldthread powder, he added.