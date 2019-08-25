CIB collaborates with Portugal in telecom fraud case

Staff writer, with CNA

The Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) on Friday said that a cross-border fraud ring run by Taiwanese has been shut down after a joint operation with Portuguese authorities.

International Criminal Affairs Division officer Su Li-tsung (蘇立琮) said that Portuguese police on May 14 arrested 19 Taiwanese, who were allegedly running a scam from the town of Cascais.

They posed as police officers and targeted people in China by tricking them into transferring money, the bureau said.

Police seized eight laptop computers, nine iPads, 23 mobile phones and documents listing the bank transfers, it said.

The 19 people have been repatriated to Taiwan, it said.

With information obtained from the suspects, Su said local authorities tracked down others in Taiwan, with two people arrested on Monday in Hsinchu County’s Jhubei Township (竹北).

The case has been handed over to the New Taipei City District Prosecutors’ Office, the bureau said.